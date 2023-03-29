Khalilzad’s statements do not represent US foreign policy

The United States has clarified that former US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad’s comments on the state of Pakistani politics do not reflect US foreign policy and he (Khalizad) does not speak for President Joe Biden’s administration. “Khalilzad is a private citizen, and any social media activity or comments or tweets that you might reference, those are done in his private capacity, does not represent US foreign policy,” said State Department’s spokesperson Vedant Patel while speaking during a news briefing. Patel’s remarks came while responding to a question about whether the former US envoy’s statements expressed the sentiments of the US government.

In recent days, Khalilzad has been speaking about the political situation in Pakistan and former prime minister Imran Khan. Earlier, the former US envoy had tweeted that arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman would “deepen” the crisis, calling for serious “soul-searching and bold thinking”. He had also said that the “sequential cannibalising” of political leaders through jailing, execution, and assassination was the wrong path.

Urging the Pakistani government to take necessary steps to prevent the country from a meltdown, Khalilzad had said that a date should be decided for the national elections in early June. His statements prompted the Foreign Office to advise him to refrain from offering advice on Pakistan’s domestic issues.