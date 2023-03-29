IG Punjab provides modern hearing aids to impaired children of employees

On behalf of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken under the “Hmaray Phool” project to provide treatment and facilities to special children of police employees suffering from various mental and physical disorders. In this regard, IG Punjab provided modern hearing aids to hearing impaired children of police employees by the department while audio therapy has also been started for these children with the best doctors. IG Punjab gave modern hearing aids to children of Police employees, Traffic Police and Dolphin Force of Lahore and Narowal and other districts and blessed them with love, compassion and affection.

IG Punjab said in his message to the police employees that 18.5 lakh rupees per child has been approved for the purchase of cochlear plant for the treatment of hearing-impaired children, which will benefit these children as a special benefit. Dr. Usman Anwar said that today is a very happy day for the Punjab Police that the special children of employees have become able to hear, these children of the police employees will hear in a normal way and will become useful citizens of the society by getting higher education. IG Punjab said that when the “Hamaray Phool” project was started, only 4 children were registered, the number of which has now increased to 2100. He said if any employee has not registered his special child yet, he should call 1787 to get their special children registered so that instant medical support for treatment may be provided to their children. IG Punjab said that Hamaray Phool project will prove that these children suffering from various disorders are not only the children of their parents but also children of the department.

In addition, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar continues to encourage the officers and personnel from across the province with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their excellent performance. Dr Usman Anwar distributed prizes worth about 9 lakh rupees and CC1 certificates among 22 officers and officials of Faisalabad region at Central Police office today. According to the details, four police teams traced and arrested the dangerous suspects and murderers involved in robbery, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom. SP Iqbal Town, Faisalabad Irtaza Kumail and DSP Batala Colony Muhammad Tariq Malik were given certificates of appreciation for arresting dangerous suspects involved in dozens of dacoities and robberies, while sub-inspector Abdul Wahab included in the team was given 75,000, constables Hasnain Ahmed, Tahir Sajjad, Naseer Ahmed and Ali Raza were awarded with 35,000 per person along with certificates of appreciation. SP Iqbal Town Faisalabad, Irtaza Kumail, SP Sadar Division Azhar Javed and DSP Bilal Mansoor were awarded commendation certificates for arresting the suspects of kidnapping for ransom in the area of police station Dijkot , while sub-inspector Hammad Yusuf was awarded 75,000, ASI Muhammad Javed 50,000, head constable Waqas 40 thousand and constable Yasir was given 35,000 along with certificates of appreciation. The officers and personnel of Chiniot police were awarded prizes for arresting the suspects who kidnapped and killed a 15-year-old child. Inspector Tahir Khan was given one lakh, sub-inspector Zafar Iqbal was given 50 thousand, constables Muhammad Qasim, Madad Shah and Muhammad Naeem were given 35 thousand each along with commendation certificates. Sub-inspectors Atif Nawaz and Asghar Ali were awarded 75,000 per person and ASI Javed Iqbal was given 50,000 per person along with commendation certificates for arresting accused of kidnapping and murdering of a woman in Faisalabad.

IG Punjab while appreciating the performance of the awarded officers directed to perform their duties more diligently than before. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the officers and officials should continue to perform their duties with hard work and conscientiousness to protect the life and property of the citizens, the department will continue to encourage them through certificates of appreciation and cash prizes at all levels. AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah hosted the prize distribution held at the Central Police Office.