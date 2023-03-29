Gauri Khan’s book gives a peek into ‘My Life in Design’

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has just announced her debut book, giving a glimpse of it on Instagram along with a family picture presenting royalty vibes.

Taking it to her Instagram, Gauri shared the picture where husband Shah Rukh Khan, sons Aryan Khan AbRam Khan and daughter Suhana Khan are being seen wearing all black classy outfits.

The father son-duo SRK and Aryan wore leather jackets, while Gauri wore a stunning black dress. On the other hand, Suhana Khan looked extremely dazzling wearing a black and white outfit.

The caption of the post read “Family is what makes a home… Excited for the @penuinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are also going to make an entry in the film industry. Suhana will be making her debut with

Zoya Akhtar’s Archies whereas Aryan has just wrapped up his debut script and will soon begin working on it.