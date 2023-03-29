Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation case against ex-wife and brother

Nawazuddin Siddiqui filed a claim against ex-wife Alia Pandey and brother Shamsuddin Siddiqui for harassment and defamation through false allegations. In the petition filed by his lawyer in the court, the actor requested that his ex-wife and brother should be ordered to remove the material based on the false allegations leveled against him from the social media and restrict them to post on the social media platform or through any other means in the future, making false accusations. The actor further demanded them to apologise for all false accusations in writing.

In his petition, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, accusing his brother of financial fraud and cheating, also requested that INR21 crore stolen by his brother along with his ex-wife through fraud should be returned from them. He claimed that he has suffered a loss of more than INR100 crores due to the false accusations made by his brother and ex-wife, which should be redressed.