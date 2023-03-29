The newest couple in town, singers Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are officially dating.

After buzzing the rumour mills with their budding romance over the past weekend, an exclusive report from a foreign-based media outlet confirms that the singing duo Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are indeed dating.

As per the reports, the former One Direction singer and the Disney alum were spotted multiple times in New York City last week, once even ‘holding hands’ and ‘kissing’ while walking around, confirmed the onlookers.

According to a waitress, who eye-witnessed the romance between Gomez and Malik in a restaurant, “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing.”

“Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date,” she added.

While the two are yet to comment on this, Malik, who is following less than 20 people on his official Instagram handle, has Gomez as one of them, and she also follows him back.

On the other hand, Malik has unfollowed his last partner Gigi Hadid amid dating rumours, although she is said to have ‘moved on’, and has no problem with him and Gomez dating. According to a source close to Hadid, “Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating. As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to Khai [their daughter], she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik parted ways in October 2021, following the latter’s argument with Hadid’s mother.