‘Karan Arjun’ originally started another actor with Shahrukh Khan

Senior filmmaker Rakesh Roshan made a surprising revelation regarding the casting in his 1995 cult classic ‘Karan Arjun’.

Rakesh Roshan’s action hit ‘Karan Arjun’, starring Bollywood’s two of the biggest superstars and frenemies Shahrukh and Salman Khan in titular leads, is considered one of the classics, even after 28 years.

Besides winning several accolades, the film was a Box Office hit and fans loved the duo together, along with Raakhee, Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni.

However, in his recent outing at a singing reality show, Roshan revealed that originally, this is not the duo he signed for the main roles. In the teaser of the show, dropped by the channel on social media, the filmmaker mentioned that instead of Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn was signed by the makers to play the parallel lead.

When asked about the films which had some actors saying no to them after being signed for the project, Roshan disclosed the signing of Devgn. He also mentioned that the film was titled ‘Kaynaat’. “Ajay kisi wajah se nahi kar paaye picture (Ajay could not do the film due to some reason),” he said. Moreover, the veteran also divulged that his film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, marking the debut of his son Hrithik Roshan, originally starred Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite him, instead of Ameesha Patel.