Feroze Khan apologises for leaking private information of fellow artists

Actor Feroze Khan has apologised for “unknowingly” leaking the private information of his fellow artists in January whilst announcing serving defamation notices to them on social media. The actor said, although he deleted the post immediately after realising his mistake, he’s “deeply sorry” for the inconvenience he caused, the impact of which “just came to his notice.” Feroze took to his Instagram to share a long apology note. “On Jan 17, 2023, a legal notice of defamation (drafted by my former legal team) was posted from my Instagram. Somehow I failed to notice that the said notice contained the personal details of the recipients including their phone numbers. As soon as I realised, I deleted the post immediately within minutes,” read the caption. He further added that as an actor himself, he understands the value of privacy. “However, it has now come to my knowledge that as a result of the aforesaid notice, the privacy of my fellow colleagues was violated. As an actor, I know the importance of privacy and value it the most. I never intended for anyone’s peace to be disturbed. If any of my colleagues had to go through any inconvenience, I am deeply sorry for that,” he concluded. The note came after Feroze posted a picture with actor Muneeb Butt and announced that all matters were resolved between them. Muneeb, who served a legal notice to Feroze for leaking the private information of his wife and sister-in-law, has now announced to drop all charges against the Habs actor.