Pakistani celebrities share pictures from their sehri and iftaar

The holy month of Ramazan has just started and Muslims across the world are happy and excited about it. They are seeking Allah’s forgiveness and are praying for his countless blessings. Well, Pakistanis love to celebrate the holy month of Ramazan with due respect. They love to share the excitement of their Sahoor and Iftaars with their fans.

Lately, a lot of Pakistani celebrities have been giving insight into their Ramazan routine by sharing their Sahoor and Iftaar timing’s pictures. Many celebrities are sharing the pictures of their food as well. Saba Qamar shared the story from her kitchen while cooking the food.

Aijaz Aslam gave tips with the pictures of his ‘Sehar and Iftaar’ food.

Well, Asim Azhar shared sehri’s post while having Lassi in Lahore. Ushna Shah’s husband shared her picture before Iftaar. Momina Mustehsan posted a story as well. Urwa Hocane also posted a picture of her Iftaar.