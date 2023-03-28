We are happy to end Strings: Bilal Maqsood

Pakistani most loved brand “Strings,” ended on March 25, 2021, after formally announcing the end of the band. After the announcement, fans from all over the sub-continent were heartbroken and dissppointed after their favourite band called off their music. Strings had a successful career of 33 years, despite their fame and name, they left the platform, distressing fans and left the curiosity of why they decided on concluding their music as generations have grown up with their music playing. Bilal Maqsood in a recent interview opened up about the reason they ended the band. He said, “”We were incredibly happy to end ‘Strings’ because the respect we wanted our band to have was our top priority. Both of us had discussed prior to our announcement that if we would ever end the band, we’ll do it at the peak of our career, rather than dragging it on to a point that people beg us to leave and retire.” As per the singer, it was a mandatory step as they could not afford seeing the downfall of their lifelong effort, and they always wanted fans to remember them as those who kept shining till the end. As per the singer, it was not an easy decision to end something they have put in enormous amount of effort for, but it was needed at that time. Him and Faisal Kapadia wanted to save the golden memories and leave the stage with utter grace and dignity. Strings have shined as a Pop/Rock band, including Faisal Kapadia, Bilal Maqsood, Adeel Ali, Bradley D’souza, Haider Ali, Aahad Nayani, H.K Subhash.