Dangerous Tide

That politics in Pakistan is not a game for the faint-hearted remains a mantra that lost its effectiveness because of repetitive hammering into the national conscience. However, the vileness in our ways refuses to sit upright and continues to make a grand entrance in one way or another.

The very startling remarks by Rana Sanaullah–not someone waving the PML(N) flag on the street but perched upon the highest rung of the ladder– regarding ousted prime minister Imran Khan have taken everyone by surprise; managing to ruffle a few feathers across the border. Though it may have been Imran Khan who allegedly steered the political rivalry to a point of enmity, the honourable interior minister took it upon himself to deliver the head-scratching, jaw-dropping, nerve-wracking blows.

A casual insinuation of two swords in a single sheath while publicly admitting his party’s propensity to forego democratic norms if cornered reeks of something far sinister at play. Mr Khan’s PTI has already jumped to the fore; terming this as a “direct life threat” and “murderous intent.”

Social media is abuzz with political leaders imploring the higher judiciary to step in. Perhaps, the incessant uproar of the chaotic circus has rendered our democracy and even rules and regulations so malleable that the ruling elite can twist them to further agendas against political rivals.

Does Mr Sanaullah’s statement not amount to a breach of the ministerial code? And God forbid, if something were to happen to his said “archenemy,” hasn’t he dug a deep grave for himself considering he has already drawn widespread notoriety for accusations over the assassination plot?

Pakistan might not have overarching ethical standards for holders of public office, but the bare minimum must require them to talk as if they have some regard for the law of the land. So baffling has been the berserk by-product of the showdown between tharra politics and vestigial democratic features that no one wants the discussion to return to the same-old precipice of disaster! Some food for thought? *