Imran gets interim bail in seven cases

In a major relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court granted him interim bail in seven different cases against him till April 6. A bench headed by IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb is hearing the case. The PTI chief had arrived at IHC from Lahore to seek pre-arrest bail in different cases registered against him in the federal capital. The PTI chief is seeking bail in seven cases registered against him following the vandalism at the judicial complex during his last visit to the federal capital. Multiple cases were registered against the former prime minister at Islamabad’s Ramna, CTD and Golra police stations.