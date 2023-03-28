LHC seeks reply in Azhar Mashwani disappearance case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday issued notices to the parties after the preliminary hearing on the petition filed regarding the disappearance of PTI”s social media activist Azhar Mashwani. The LHC Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz, while hearing the petition filed by the Mashwani”s father, sought a reply from Director General FIA, Director Cyber Wing and SHO Green Town, Lahore. The petitioner stated that Azhar Mashwani had left for Rawalpindi from Zaman Park Lahore but could not reach home. The court adjourned the hearing till March 28.