Jane Fonda recalls Jennifer Lopez cutting her eyebrow in ‘Monster-In-Law’ slap scene

Jane Fonda went down memory lane on The Drew Barrymore Show remembering films from her acting career. When an image of the 2005 rom-com Monster-in-Law came up, Fonda recalled the infamous slap scene opposite Jennifer Lopez that left her with an injury.

“The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene – I slap her, she slaps me…,” Fonda recalled. “Well Jennifer, as per Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring and so when she slapped me one of the times it cut open across my eye – my eyebrow.”

Fonda continued, “And she’s never apologized.”

Monster-in-Law was directed by Robert Luketic and written by Anya Kochoff about aspiring fashion designer Charlie (Lopez) who has to face her mother-in-law played by Fonda who will do anything to ruin her relationship with her son. The film marked Fonda’s return to the movies after a 15-year absence since the release of Stanley & Iris in 1990.

The comedy also starred Michael Vartan, Wanda Sykes, Adam Scott, Monet Mazur, Annie Parisse, Will Arnett, Elaine Stritch and Stephen Dunham. According to IMDB, Monster-in-Law had a budget of $43M and went on to earn more than $155M globally.

During her appearance on the daytime talk show to promote her latest film Moving On with Lily Tomlin, Fonda also recalled filming Barbarella and recounted what happened behind the scenes in the opening scene where she is doing a strip tease in space.

“I hate being naked in front of anybody. I got drunk,” she said. “My husband [director Roger Vadim] had promised me that my various private parts would be covered by the titles of the movie – he lied, he didn’t really do that.”

Fonda continued, “Just before the end of this horrible experience, a bat flew between me and the camera. We had to do the whole thing over again the next day. We didn’t know this had happened until we saw the rushes. So I had to do the whole thing over again with a hangover.”