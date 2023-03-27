Interior minister to Imran: either WE or you: Out of the bag?

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that country’s political situation has reached the point where the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) could go to any extent to protect its existence from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

“The country’s politics has been brought to the level where the existence of only one of the two [PTI and PML-N] is possible,” the interior minister said in an interview.

Sanaullah said that when the ruling party feels that its existence is under threat, it can go to any extent against its chief political rival-without considering “what is illegal or undemocratic”.

When asked if his statements could provoke PML-N supporters into considering the PTI chief as their enemy, Sanaullah said the supporters of Imran Khan already consider them as their enemy.

“The anarchy is being spread already,” the minister remarked while responding to the question. Calling Imran a fitna [mischief], the interior minister said there can be no peace in the country with the presence of PTI chief in politics. “Imran Khan has turned politics into enmity. We consider him as a political rival but he sees us as his sworn enemy. There can a major disaster in the country if Imran Khan is not eliminated from politics,” he added.