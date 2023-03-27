Why courts are not punishing Imran?

Senior Vice President of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has questioned why former prime minister Imran Khan was not punished by the Supreme Court despite his involvement in “abrogating the Constitution”. Speaking to the lawyers’ wing of the party in Lahore on Sunday, she said that while former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted of fake cases like the ‘Panama Leaks’, Imran Khan has not faced any significant legal consequences despite repeatedly attacking the courts during protests. “Imran Khan is still being treated like a ‘ladla’ (favourite) but others were treated unfairly,” she added. Maryam said that Imran’s politics revolve around his “facilitators” and that their remnants are still present in the judiciary. “A man tramples the law of Pakistan but gets bail in five minutes. He has now discovered the ‘judicial establishment’.” she added. Maryam also accused Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, of selling Toshakhana gifts in Dubai, saying that if Imran’s hands are not stained, he should respond to the allegations in court. She said that Imran Khan abrogated the Constitution but was allowed to go home without any punishment. “Why is a man holding a certification of breaking the Constitution not been punished? He should have been tried under Article 6,” she added. Maryam also criticised the current government, stating that it should have filed a petition on the top court’s ruling, terming it a weakness on the government’s part. She said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attacked the state from Zaman Park – PTI chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore – but the state and law did not respond. Maryam alleged that Imran abrogated the Constitution multiple times during his tenure as prime minister, stating that statements about the rule of law and the Constitution do not suit Imran, who himself has been breaking the law.. She also questioned the PTI chief’s willingness to accept election results in Punjab if they are held, saying that he would then say that the polls are rigged since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was at the Centre. She said that the PML-N does not fear elections but a level playing field needs to be established first.