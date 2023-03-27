Saad slams Imran Khan for his ‘power lure’

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday reacted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Minar-e-Pakistan power show and fired a fresh salvo at PTI supremo Imran Khan saying “fascist” Imran also makes alliances with nefarious entities to gain power. In a series of tweets, the minister penned that “In 2018, Pakistan would have become the emerging economy of the world if the [PTI] government had not been imposed by in violation of the constitution, democracy and people’s aspirations.” Castigating the PTI chief, Khawaja added “fascist” Imran also makes alliances with devils for power. Saad holding the ousted PM for the current economic crunch said Imran Khan’s four-year tenure has had a detrimental effect on the economy of Pakistan, as well as jeopardizing the nation’s unity. adding the incompetent PTI government burdened Pakistanis with a record foreign debt. The minister alleged that secret foreign funding of PTI was being used against national interests. “It is being used to spread hatred in the nation, misguiding people and propaganda against the country.” He went on to say Imran Khan for attempting to enslave Pakistan for his personal power and warned the PTI chief that he will not be given captaincy again.