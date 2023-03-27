Govt taking all measures to give relief to poor people

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government was taking all possible measures to reduce the difficulties of poor people in Ramazan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived here to review arrangements for the distribution of free flour bags among the deserving people under Ramazan Relief Package. He inspected the distribution point at dring stadium and Abbasia school and inquired about the process. PM Shehbaz Shairf said provision of free flour to needy should be ensured with the aim to lessen difficulties of people in the month of Ramazan.

Commissioner Dr Ehtesham Anwar brief to PM that under the Ramazan package, 2.164 million bags of 10 kg flour will be distributed among 721,000 families in distirct Bahawalpur. Commissioner said that 26 flour points have been set up in distirct Bahawalpur and supply of free flour has also started at 40 utility stores.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed that those eligible persons who were not registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and could not get free flour, should be immediately registered.During his visits free flour distribution centers, he also interacted with different people, especially the aged ones and females and listened to their complaints. The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to take care of the elderly and physically handicapped people. He also inspected a free medical camp set up by the district administration in Bahawalpur.

DC visits free flour points, inspects arrangements: Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider visited various free flour distribution points in the provincial capital and monitored the process and arrangements on Sunday.She visited 21 centers, out of 42 points in the city and issued orders for redressing grievances of people. She appreciated the staff after finding the public satisfied with the facility.

Rafia Haider said around 39,359 flour bags were distributed in Lahore on Sunday till 2 pm and a total of 508,200 bags were distributed in the city from start of the facility. The rapid response team of the commissioner officer had also formed to ensure smooth supply of free flour to needy persons, she added.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners to improve arrangements. She said that the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramazan package was to provide relief to deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for convenience of people at flour distribution points.