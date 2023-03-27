CCPO Lahore visits Police Protection Centre

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Sunday visited the Police Protection Centre Liberty Gulberg, set up under the special initiative of IG Punjab Usman Anwar, to safeguard the rights of transgenders’ as well as destitute disabled persons, house maids affected from torture and social as well as financial exploitation. SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, AIG admin Ammara Athar, SSP Elite Force Nida Umar Chatta, SP Model Town Dr Ammara Sherazi, SP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niazi Naqvi, ASP Gulberg, ASP Chung, Transgender and other related staff of Police Protection Centre Liberty was present on this occasion. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the facilities being provided at Police Protection and Facilitation Centre Gulberg. AIG Ammara Athar briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the functions and facilities being provided in the Police Protection Centre Gulberg.

He was further informed that Police Protection Centre was fully functional and started providing protection and legal aid to the vulnerable segments of society including transgender community. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the members of transgender commu­nity have been playing their pivotal role in progress of country and deserve special attention and treatment so that sense of depriva­tion and fear found in them could be removed to the extent possible. Lahore police were actively work­ing and trying to protect the legal and social rights of all weak and subjugated sections of the society including the trans­gender community. Bilal Siddique Kamyana further stated that the scope of facilities under the canopy of Police Protection Centres would be further enhanced to all the Police Facilitation Centres of the provincial capital.

The CCPO said that in these protection centers, the members of transgender community would be provided with legal assistance, so­cial protection and complete aware­ness and guidance regarding all their problems. He said the protection of self-respect of transgender com­munity would be ensured and co­ordination would be improved with other private institutions including TEVTA, Labor Department to make them productive and skilled citizens of the society. He said that police protec­tion center has been activated, working as connecting center in the already existing Police Facilitation Centre and a mutual network has been created with or­ganizations and NGOs working for the transgender community as well as homeless children, house maids, mentally disabled persons affected any kind of torture and exploitation.