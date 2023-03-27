Nursing Council becomes ‘dysfunctional’ due to top brass tussel

The Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) has almost become dysfunctional as the council was dissolved by the government through a parliamentary act and no new coumclil was elected due to tussel between the top brass even after passing of months, Daily Times has learnt reliably.

In January this year, President Dr Arif Alvi approved a bill known as Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill 2022 that was earlier passed by the Parliament of Pakistan. Under the amended bill, the incumbent council was dissolved and it was mandatory to elect a new council named by Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PN&MC) through a prescribed procedure.

As per sources, the move occurred when some top brass in the ministry of health including Minister Abdul Qadir Patel became annoyed at the then President PNC Dr Shazia Aslam Soomro over some stern decisions taken by her in the council. According to her, she took all measures to streamline the system in the best interest of the public. However, despite passage of over two months no new council could be established which halted many important affairs of the institutions and nurses fell in the ambit of the PN&MC.

“Registration of many educational institutions was pending while the delay is not only creating issues within council but the academic years of the desiring students to study with such colleges are also on stake,” said a senior official of the health ministry privy to the matter. He stated that although the PN&MC administration is doing its best to fulfil some jobs that fall in their prerogative such as, he added, registration of license to practice to nurses.

“But many other crucial matters such devising curriculum for the education of Nurses, Midwives, LHVs and nursing auxiliaries, inspection of educational institutions for approval as per set standards, quality check decisions and other related tasks could not be completed without consent of PN&MC,” he further elaborated, adding that PN&MC is the legally authorized body to go through such strategic decisions.

In September last year, President PNC Shazia Aslam Soomro had told journalists at a briefing that the delay in new nurses’ registration with PNC and issuance of cards to them was another key issue which would be mended by all means.

“There are around 2500 cases pending for registration while over 5000 applications are in pipeline that are being done in day-to-day routine at PNC,” she claimed. When contacted, Registrar Fozia Mushtaq stated that a committee was formed by the ministry to look after pivotal matters of the council until establishment of new PN&MC as per act. “It is utmost priority of the committee to do its best to deal all affairs either that are related to licensing, coordination with provincial Nursing Examination Boards, playing its role in overall benefits of nurses, midwives and LHV across the country or some other policy decision regarding nursing education and the welfare of nurse,” she explained adding that council works for smooth functioning of all official matters.

As per section 3 of the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill 2022, PN&MC will be composed of Secretary of the concerned division or his nominee not below the rank of BPS-20 and Chief Nursing Administrator, by whatever name called, of the Armed Forces Nursing Service as ex-officio members.

The selection of one nurse from each province, to be elected by the provincial nursing board, one senior nurse from federal capital to be nominated by the concerned division and one senior nurse from the Government of Gilgit Baltistan to be elected by the nursing board of that government.

Three members appointed by the Prime Minister Pakistan on the recommendation of the concerned division from whom one member shall be a a philanthropist or from civil society of known integrity and eminence with a minimum of fifteen years of related experience in the field of philanthropist or civil society, legal profession of known integrity and eminence with a minimum of fifteen years of experience in the field of law as a practicing lawyer or a retired High Court Judge and Chartered Accountant of known integrity and eminence with a minimum of fifteen years of related experience in the field of accountancy.