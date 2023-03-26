Does Yashma have a crush on Feroze Khan?

Actor Yashma Gill expressed her admiration for fellow showbiz celebrity Feroze Khan and his heroic persona. Yashma Gill recently sat with YouTuber Nadir Ali on the latest episode of his podcast for a fun tell-all, where she spoke about her struggles with mental health, spiritual journey as well as marriage plans.

Speaking about her earlier comment about Khan, Gill clarified that it is not about having a crush on someone, however, she really admires the personality of the ‘Tich Button’ actor. “Firstly he is a very good actor. He fits just right into that persona of a hero. Like he has that physique, a perfect face cut of film’s hero and also amazing acting chops” she told the host.

Moreover, Gill mentioned at another point during the conversation that she is open to the idea of marriage, and would want to settle down, soon as she finds a suitable match. “My mother always tease me like I’m 29 years old and she is always after me that ‘Find someone from the industry’ but I don’t know how someone can fall in love or find a life partner in this industry,” explained the ‘Azmaish’ actor.

The actor also cleared the misconceptions regarding her religion. “This perception started from my surname Gill, which is common among Christians too. But I have always been a Muslim, born and brought up in a Muslim family,” she stated.

It should be mentioned here that Yashma Gill is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on social media with over 1.1 million followers on her Instagram account. Her IG feed is filled with stylish pictures of the diva from her photoshoots as well as BTS snippets of her projects.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gill has proved her mettle with performances in many superhit serials including ‘Azmaish’, ‘Kab Mere Kehlaoge’, ‘Qurban’ and ‘Iltija’.