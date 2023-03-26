After ‘Laal Kabootar’, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha to star in ‘Idiot’

Actors Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar are all set to reunite on the silver screen four years after they starred in the gritty film Laal Kabootar.

While details about the serial are kept under wraps, we know the cast, the director and writer, a poster and narration giving some chaotic context to what’s coming so far! On Friday, Ahmed took to his Instagram to share the poster for his upcoming project. “Check out my latest project Idiot starring Mansha Pasha, directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Kifayat Rodani,” read the caption. The poster sees Ahmed and Mansha sitting on a bench with their backs against each other but eyes locked. If you take the bench picture alone, it is a love story through and through but perhaps it’s not a dreamy romance at all.

A motion poster shared by the writer on the photosharing app featured narration. “If you can’t live yourself, will you not let others live their life too?” yells Ahmed at the top of his lungs. The audio then plays a song about a man questioning why he stammers and then regrets everything he says and does.

Looking at Ahmed’s character, and especially his eyes in the poster, a social media user wondered if the story is about “an autistic man.” Others showed their excitement for their “favourite actors” to star together again. On the work front, Ahmed was last seen on screens in the hit serial Parizaad while Mansha starred alongside Junaid Khan in the romantic comedy film Kahay Dil Jidhar.