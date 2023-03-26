‘Chand Tara’ amasses 1.4 million YouTube views

Once again, the power-couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor left netizens in awe as their latest Ramazan play ‘Chand Tara’ has accumulated 1.4 million views on YouTube in just one day.

The lady with a golden pen, Saima Akram Chaudhry, known for her much-loved dramas ‘Suno Chanda’, ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Chupke Chupke’, has expressed profound gratitude for the success of her latest masterpiece.

Turning to her official Instagram account, the maestro of the Ramzan series shared the enchanting

poster of the drama along with the caption, “Thank you viewers of Chand Tara”.

The showbiz fraternity as well as fans flooded the social media handles with loved-up comments encouraging the whole cast and crew of the most-talked-about show.

Honoring the boss lady, a fan commented, “Best thing about Saima Akram Chaudhry’s script is she always glorifies education and innovation. She seems to be breaking stereotypes and introducing creativity in her craft.”

The dynamic duo, Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat also turned to their respective social media handles and gave a huge shout-out to the entire team of the much-loved comedy play.

Produced under the banner of MD Productions, ‘Chand Tara’ was Taimoor’s first Ramazan play while Khan has already done phenomenal performance in the hit serials like ‘Chupke Chupke’ and ‘Chaudhry & Sons’.