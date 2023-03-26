‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ is full of adventure and entertainment: Mikaal Zulfiqar

Renowned actor and hero of the film ‘Huey Tum Ajnabi,’ Mikaal Zulfiqar has said that the topic of this film is sensitive and historic. In an interview, he said performing in the film ‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ was the matter of great pride and honour for him and the entire cast. Mikaal Zulfiqar said it is purely a romantic film but also highlights the saga of East Pakistan tragedy occurred in 1971. He said this film is full of adventure, bravery and entertainment. He urged the movie-goers to come the cinema houses on Eidul Fitr to watch this movie as it will be released on the same day in cinemas across the country.