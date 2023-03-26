Faysal Quraishi opens up about how actresses trick each other

Faysal Quraishi is a phenomenal Pakistani actor who has millions of followers.

Faysal Quraishi’s dramas and hosting are popular among fans.

He is now hosting the Ramadan transmission for Bol Television Ramadan Main Bol. Faysal Quraishi’s show recently showed about the devious side of female co-actors. He was talking about building industry acquaintances with ace Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir, who was a famous guest on his show.

Nazish Jahangir stated that she does not establish friends in the industry for a variety of reasons, while Faysal Quraishi disclosed how female co-stars deceive their peers. ‘Let me tell you one thing, well, it is an old story, one of our industry’s very good actresses and our friend once told me, ‘I had many friends in the industry and one was too close to me, I used to get a lot of offers and she used to advise me to refuse all those offers, I started refusing all those offers and after a few months I saw her in those dramas,’ Faysal Quraishi said. After hearing about this incident, Nazish revealed that she had heard of this actor.