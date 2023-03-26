PBS conducts interactive session with media, highlights importance of digital census

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics conducted an interactive session with media at Provincial Census Coordination Centre (P3C) Karachi. The main purpose was to brief media personnel about the scope, background and importance of Pakistan’s upcoming first Digital Census and bringing clarity regarding PBS point of view. Keeping in view the importance of confidence building of people of Sindh, Senior management of PBS Chief Census Commissioner, Dr Naeem uz Zafar, Member SSRM, Mr. Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member Census and Surveys, Mr. Ayazuddin and DDG Ms Rabia Awan specially visited Karachi. Given the media’s influence on how people think and act, the media is the Ambassador of PBS to positively and fully convey the Census message to all audiences. Moreover, cooperation from Media can help PBS to get the required response and coverage of this important national exercise.

Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar explained the Digital Census’ background, focusing on the Council of Common Interest (CCI) decision to conduct the 7th Population and Housing Census using Modern technology and taking on board stakeholders from planning to data dissemination. He emphasised on untiring efforts of PBS in planning and preparing for the smooth execution of the Census. The process involved reviewing the lesson learnt from the previous Census, taking guidelines from UN Principles, a thorough review of the world’s best practices, consent of renowned demographers and involvement of stakeholders and collaborating partners. PBS, with collaborating partners, has conducted a successful Pilot Census for testing tools and techniques.

Three tiers of training have also been completed all over Pakistan.

Mr. Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (Support Services/ Resource Management) explained the scope of the upcoming Census, which will not be just a head count but will provide a baseline for evidence-based Policy Making. He emphasised that this briefing aims to inform the media and opinion makers that the main objective of Census is to provide credible and reliable data for policy and planning to improve people’s lives. He requested media for effective communication of the main objective of the Census as the “power of media can help in achieving the goal of successful census with broader acceptability .” The complete execution of the Census will enable PBS to geo-tag all structures of Pakistan. Real-time monitoring, involvement of stakeholders, geo-tagging, tablet-based data collection, self-enumeration, centralised decision-making, 24-hour complaint management system, standardised training and quality assurance through Computer Assisted Telephonic Interviews(CATI) will increase transparency and credibility of this exercise. Data collected through this process will be acceptable and provide a basis for a developed Pakistan.

All the queries and ambiguities of the participants were resolved during the question/ answer session specially concerns of sindh governmmt regarding census process . It is informed that PBS is addressing all the concerns, dashboards are provided to census district officers /ACs where they can see the progress of enumerators, total households listed, population covered so far for real time monitoring and credibility of the process. The media personnel attending the session appreciated the efforts and role of PBS in digitising Census process, paving the way for a digital and modern Pakistan.