Peanut cultivation advisory issued

The agriculture experts advised growers to take full advantage of the on-going season and start peanut cultivation immediately. A spokesman for the agriculture department told APP on Saturday that: “In case of early sowing, peanut crop gives better yield as compared to its late sowing because late sowing also affects quality and quantity of grains”. He said from mid-March to end April was the most suitable time for peanut cultivation, therefore, growers should start cultivation of approved varieties of peanut immediately as the approved varieties had extraordinary potential to give good quality of production which could be exportable and provide maximum financial benefits to the growers, he said. “The experts of agriculture department as well as its field staff are available for assistance and guidance of peanuts growers and they should contact them during time of need”, he advised.