SDPI, WWF-Pakistan sign MoU to strengthen eco-biodiversity protection in CPEC development

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and WWF-Pakistan on Saturday signed an MoU to strengthen research, technical support and policy influencing to take into consideration the ecological, biodiversity protection and environmental concerns in development projects under CPEC.

The cooperation between SDPI and WWF-Pakistan also aimed to bridge the gaps in policies of environmental protection, and ecological and biodiversity conservation during the planning and execution of infrastructure projects and reinforce green transition in infrastructure development in CPEC projects, a news release said.

Dr Shafqat Munir, Deputy Executive Director, SDPI said that the cooperation between SDPI and WWF is not new and stems from the keen interest of both organizations in environment and conservation strategies.

He expressed that the formalization of this cooperation will pave new ways for both organizations to collaborate in different areas of research and extend technical support to public institutions.

He further said that energy, transport and agriculture contribute the major carbon footprint and both organizations can play a critical role in advocating the case of climate finance onwards to COP28 and beyond to support the green transition in these areas. Rab Nawaz, Senior Director of Conservation and Biodiversity, WWF-Pakistan said that “Pakistan is at the crossroads of climate change and today’s actions will determine if Pakistan is going to emerge as the Climate Champion or Climate Victim”.