Chock and Bates finally win ice dance world gold

SAITAMA: American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates hailed their own “grit” as they finally claimed their first world title at the figure skating world championships in Japan on Saturday, after recovering from a fall in their free dance. Chock and Bates took gold in the 10th world championships of their career, beating Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri and Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Chock said the experience the pair had picked up over their long careers helped them shrug off her tumble midway through their routine. Chock and Bates, who last year got engaged to be married, finished with 226.01 points overall, ahead of Guignard and Fabbri’s 219.85, and Gilles and Poirier’s 217.88. France’s reigning Olympic and world ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are sitting out the competition, and Russian skaters have again been banned because of the war in Ukraine. Chock and Bates had previously won one silver and two bronze medals at the world championships. Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson finished fourth on 214.73.