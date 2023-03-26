Secretaries asked to monitor free flour distribution, edible prices

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has assigned monitoring tasks of free flour distribution to all administrative secretaries and directed them to ensure the availability of food items on the notified public rates.

On the directives of caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan the administrative secretaries will monitor rates and availability of flour and other edibles in local markets generally, during the Holy month of Ramazan in their respective districts, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

The secretary of Food Department will monitor Peshawar, Secretary C&W Department Mardan, Secretary Excise and Taxation Department Kohat and Karak, Secretary Irrigation Department Nowshera and Charsadda, Secretary Auqaf Department Khyber and Mohmand, Secretary Culture, Tourism, Archaeology and Museum Department Bannu and Lakki Marwat, Secretary Industries Department D.I Khan and Tank, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Abbottabad and Mansehra, Secretary Higher Education Department Swat and Malakand.

Similarly, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Chitral Upper and Lower, Secretary Agriculture Dir Upper, Lower and Bajaur, Secretary RR&S Department Kurram, Secretary Health Hangu and Orakzai, Secretary ST & IT Department North Waziristan, Secretary Livestock Shangla and Batagram, Secretary Housing Department Buner, Secretary Public Health Engineering Department South Waziristan Upper and Lower, Secretary Population Welfare Department Haripur and Swabi, Secretary Minerals Department Upper Kohistan, Lower and Kolai Palas and Secretary Transport Department were deputed in Torghar district.

Distribution of free flour under BISP continues in Mardan: The distribution of free flour among deserving people under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) continued for the third consecutive day in district Mardan on Saturday. For guaranteeing transparency in the distribution of flour, a follow-up meeting was also held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman in the chair. During the meeting, the deputy commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the distribution of flour through specially established mega delivery points and at Village Council level through selected dealers and their quota. The deputy commissioner commended the performance of dealers for the distribution of flour on a quota basis. However, he also expressed annoyance over a few dealers distributing less than the required quota.