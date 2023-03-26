City School holds annual sports day

Day on March 20, 2023 and the event was a tremendous success.The day started with an opening ceremony, which included a march past by the various houses in the school. The students looked resplendent in their house colors, and the atmosphere was electric. The principal of the school, “Saba Quadri” declared the event open, and the games began.There were several events on the day, including sprints, hurdle race, ninja, hula hoop, karate and aerobics. The students participated with great enthusiasm and displayed excellent sportsmanship. The crowd and parents cheered them on, and the participants gave their best performance in each event.

The day also saw the participation of parents, who came in large numbers to support their children. They provided a great boost to the participants, and their encouragement was much appreciated. The sports day ended with a closing ceremony, where the principal gave away the prizes to the winners of each event. The winners received medals and certificates, which they proudly wore around their necks. The event concluded with the singing of the national anthem. Speaking on the occasion, the principal said, “I am proud of our students’ performance on the field today. They displayed excellent sportsmanship and gave their best in each event. I would also like to thank the parents for their support and encouragement. It was a great day, and we look forward to the next sports day with renewed enthusiasm.”

“Mohammad Wasim Abbasi” famous ex cricketer and DC Rawalpindi graced the events respectively with their presence as Chief Guests.The school hopes to continue organizing events like Sports Day to encourage the students.