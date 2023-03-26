Meeting held to review arrangements of LG elections

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting in connection with finalizing the arrangements for local government elections and implementation of the Code of Conduct regarding four seats of Nawabshah and Daur scheduled on March 26, 2023.

Addressing the meeting the DC said the election is a national responsibility and district administration would adopt all measures to hold fair and transparent elections. He vowed that administrative officials should discharge their duty remaining above political, religious or community affiliations, adding he said during the election no person would be allowed to take the law into his hands. The DC said a contingency plan regarding transport, availability of basic facilities at polling stations, posting of polling staff and security at polling stations shall be fully implemented. Briefing the meeting, Regional Election Commissioner/District Returning Officer SBA Muhammad Yousuf informed that Ward No 3 of Union Committee 3 of Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja of Municipal Committee SBA, Union Committee 6 of TMS HM Khoja, Town Municipal Committee Old Nawabshah’s Ward 2 & 3 of Union Committee 8 and UC Soomar Khan Jamali of Tehsil Daur 2 are commencing on March 26, 2023.

He said all arrangements including the posting of Returning officers, training of staff, the printing of ballot papers, security and others are finalized. 32 polling stations and 118 polling booths are set up for local government elections, he said.

He said more than 308 staff would discharge their duty during the election process. He said a total of 44,449 voters exercise their right of a franchise out of which 24,055 are male voters and 20,349 are female voters.

Addressing the meeting SSP Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said police and rangers would be posted at polling stations to maintain the law and order situation while no one would be allowed to take the law in his hand.

The meeting was also attended by District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar, Deputy Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, DSP Habib-ur Rehman Lashari, Ashraf of Indus Rangers and all Returning Officers.