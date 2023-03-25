‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ to set new trends in Pakistani film industry: Nadeem Mandviwalla

Renowned Film Distributor, Nadeem Mandviwalla says upcoming Film ‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ having eleven soundtracks and Radio Pakistan as its official media partner will help in promotion of film’s music. In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan’s Cultural Correspondent Sajjad Parvez, he said the film is depicting the Fall of Dacca in 1971 not in a casual way but in the form of fiction love story to educate the youth. He said that the writer and Director of this movie Kamran Shahid has beautifully portrayed the historical aspects of the subject which were not touched in the past. Nadeem Mandviwala said the film will be released on Eidul Fitr in cinemas across the country. He hoped that this film will set new trends in film history of Pakistani cinema and will also play an important role for revival of film industry in the country.