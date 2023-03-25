Shaan Shahid heaps praise for Pakistan honouring his father with Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Pakistani legendary actor, Shaan tweeted to thank his state Pakistan and the president of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi.

He also thanked former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Fawad Chaudhry for embracing his late father Riaz Shahid with a high honour of “Sitara-e-Imtiaz.”

He wrote, “Thankyou Pakistan for honouring my father Riaz shahid with sitara e imtiaz.. it is a proud moment for me as both my parents are now holders of sitar e imtiaz. Thankyou @ArifAlvi @fawadchaudhry.”

“Sitara-e-Imtiaz” is the third highest civilian award in Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It is awarded to the people who have made significant efforts for the security, national interests of Pakistan or have contributed to world peace, culture or other prominent public deeds.

Sheikh Riaz Shahid alias Riaz Shahid, father of Shaan Shahid was a director, screenplay writer and a journalist who started his journey by writing the dialogues and story for the movie “Bharosa” in 1958, then he performed duties as a director for the film “Susraal” in 1962. He married the famous actor Neelo. The legend died of leukaemia in 1972 when Shaan was only a year old.

Armaghan Shahid alias Shaan Shahid is an actor, producer, model, writer and director. He started his career in 1990 with his debut movie “Bulandi.” Later on, he acted in many Punjabi and Urdu movies as well making a total of 576 movies. He was honoured with Pride of Performane, and many other Pakistani Media Awards. As of now, he considered highest-paid film star of Pakistani film industry.