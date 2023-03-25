Shaniera hopes Pakistani audiences would want to see her onscreen

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram is on her way to making her acting debut in the much-awaited heist film, Money Back Guarantee.

Directed by Faisal Qureshi, the multi-starrer will also feature her cricketer-turned-cricket-commentator husband on

the big screen.

In a recent interview with DW Urdu, Shaniera talked detailed about why she chose this new career path. “It all started when director Faisal Qureshi approached me and my husband, Wasim, to star in his upcoming film,” she began.

“When we received the script and went through it, we both found it quite hilarious and interesting and that’s why we agreed to act in the movie.”

Upon being asked about her role in the Money Back Guarantee, she immediately responded, “I am not allowed to talk too much about my role, but what I can reveal is that I play an American who comes to visit Pakistan,” adding that she hopes she has done justice to playing the character.

Shaniera also praised the efforts of her fellow cast. She said, “It was an 11-day spell that I thoroughly enjoyed, and I’ve heard my fellow actors have worked extremely hard to bring this project to life.

I have my fingers crossed for the success of the film.”

The interviewer then asked Shaniera if she would prefer to work again in a film. “Yes, I really enjoyed it as I like to be in front of the camera and would love to continue it,” she replied. “However, in the future, I hope to take on more challenging roles. It could be a character in which I need to speak Urdu because

I know a little about the language, and I believe I can do the role well with the help of a coaching expert.”

Moving on, the philanthropist revealed that she was concerned about receiving the same love from the public in Pakistan. “The main question is whether the Pakistani audience wants to see me in films or on television, which we will probably find out after his film is released,” she nervously chuckled.

She further added, “I would love to write a few stories too. It could be about someone like me, who comes to Pakistan for the first time and discovers a new culture, as that would resonate with my experience of coming to Pakistan and falling in love with its beautiful culture.”

Before concluding, Shaniera was asked about the one person she would love to collaborate with in the future. “Wasim Akram!” she instantly replied. “It was fun to act with him. Moreover, he has a very strong presence on screen. Other than that, there are a lot of talented actors in the industry who are doing wonderful jobs, who I would like to work with.”

Shaniera also disclosed that she hasn’t yet seen Money Back Guarantee herself.

“I haven’t seen the film myself and am desperately waiting for its release too,”

she shared.

Starring television mainstays Fawad Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Mani, Ali Safina, Adnan Jaffer and model-turned-actor Kiran Malik, among others, the film is expected to be released worldwide on Eidul Fitr, 2023.