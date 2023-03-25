Salman Khan death threat — cops reveal email was linked to UK number

Fresh developments have been revealed in the Salman Khan death threat case.

After an FIR was filed with the Bandra Police Station, the cops got into action and have found that the threatening mail was linked to a mobile number based in the UK.

Last week, Salman Khan’s personal assistant Jordy Patel received the threatening email. The actor’s close friend Prashant Gunjalkar filed a complaint with the Bandra police station and stated that he saw the threatening email in Jordy Patel’s inbox when he visited the actor’s Bandra office. “I regularly visit Salman’s home and office. On Saturday, I was at his office when I saw the threat mail in Patel’s inbox. The threat mail said Goldy Bhai ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega,” Gunjalkar said in the complaint. An FIR has been filed against three people – Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Rohit Garg, who allegedly sent the mail to Salman’s office. Following these threats, security has been beefed up at Salman Khan’s Bandra home. There was buzz that the actor’s show in Kolkata has been cancelled due to the threats, but the organisers confirmed that Salman Khan is set to perform in the city between May and June.