Malaika says she’s proud that she and Arbaaz Khan can co-exist

Malaika Arora parted ways with Arbaaz Khan in 2017 after being married to him for about 19 years. But they continue to be there for each other and connect because of their son Arhaan. Recently, Malaika spoke about her changing equation with her ex-husband.

She said that co-parenting is always tough because they are not on the same page about a lot of things, especially when they are on their separate ways. But the good part is that both Arbaaz and her are better humans today, said Malaika at the India Conclave event. Hence, she’s proud of the fact that they can co-exist with no love lost and give their child all the attention that he deserves.

Malaika further reveals that no matter what, they’re together as ‘one unit’ for their son Arhaan and that’s what matters. On her show, ‘Moving in with Malaika’, she had revealed what went wrong in their marriage. “I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. and we both just drifted apart,” said Malaika.

She has suffered an accident recently and Malaika revealed that when she opened her eyes, the first person who she saw was Arbaaz. So, that way, they’re always there for each other due to their son Arhaan. At the moment, while Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani.