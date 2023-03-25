Despite trolling, Swara says she ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’ praising her Walima outfit

Swara Bhasker recently received a lot of hate on social media for praising a Pakistani designer, who created her Walima outfit and sent it all the way from Lahore to India.

This has not deterred the actor from speaking her mind and talking more about the lehenga she wore for the reception held by her husband Fahad Ahmad in Bareilly. On Thursday, Swara used

the hashtag #CantStopWontStop while

singing praise for the lehenga and said that she

was “obsessed” with it.

She posed in a garden as she twirled around in the beige lehnga by Lahore-based designer Ali Xeeshan. Sharing more pictures of herself in the outfit, Swara wrote, “OBSESSED! Cannot get over the grace & beauty of this creation by the mad genius of @ALIXEESHAN .. complemented seamlessly by jewellery from @apalabysumit. So grateful to benefit from the talent of such generous magicians! Beautifully shot by Tarun Chawla #SwaadAnusaar.”

She added more pictures to give a detailed look at the outfit and wrote, “Details! #CantStopWontStop posting my love for this @ALIXEESHAN creation.. jewellery from my fave @apalabysumit. Pics: Tarun Chawla Love love love! #SwaadAnusaar #Walima.”

She also praised a news article in which Ali Xeeshan said that “art has no boundaries” and people in India and Pakistan “have the same DNA”. Reacting to the article, Swara tweeted, “Ali ji!

So well said.”

Swara had earlier revealed that the outfit came all the way from Lahore to Bareilly via Dubai- Bombay-Delhi. Praising the designer, she wrote in her tweet, “I’ve long marvelled at the talent of #AliXeeshan #AliXeeshanTheatreStudio. When I called him with an idea of wearing his work @ Walima, his warmth & generosity made me admire the person. Ali Xeeshan not only sent Jodi outfits for @FahadZirarAhmad & me, but customised them painstakingly with personalised details & messages embroidered into the exquisite garments.”

Swara was trolled by a section of society for choosing her bridal attire from Pakistan and praising the designer for the same.

It was one of the many outfits she wore during her multiple-day wedding celebrations after her registered wedding with politician Fahad Ahmad.