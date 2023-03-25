Mbappe takes on France captaincy with promise to lead differently

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe, the new captain of the French national football team, has stated that he will not alter his approach after being appointed by coach Didier Deschamps to lead the team during the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Mbappe has vowed to be a unique captain, distinct from his predecessor Hugo Lloris, while upholding the responsibilities that come with the role. “I don’t have great experience of being a captain and we have important players in the team. I don’t want to decide or impose anything on anyone,” the 24-year-old told reporters Thursday on the eve of France’s home clash with the Netherlands. “We are a united group and we have shown that when we are all pulling together we can do great things. It would be an error for me to shake all that up.” He added: “I am not going to change. People listen to what I have to say in the dressing room. I just need to use my words in the right way.” The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has taken on the armband after veteran goalkeeper Lloris, skipper for more than a decade, retired from international duty.