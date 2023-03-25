FTO holds customs official responsible of maladministration, unearths fake auctions

Mr. Muhammad Ismail, Complainant had filed a complaint before the Hon’ble Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mahmood Jah regarding Fake Auction of the seized vehicles by the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Customs, Quetta.

Briefly, the Complainant informed this Secretariat that on 21.07.2022, Customs Intelligence, Quetta conducted open auction at Jinnah Town, Quetta. He participated in the auction and offered a bid of Rs.10,000,00/- in case No.75/lntl/2022 regarding Suzuki Alto Car, Model 2015, Chassis No.HA365-237031. But the officers on the spot didn’t accept his bid and apprised him that since FSL report of this vehicle is not available, the same will be auctioned once again. But when the auction was held again on 22.08.2022, the said vehicle was not included in the list. Further added that on his personal probe, he came to know that the FSL report had already been issued by the Crime Branch vide Dispatch No.1891 dated 31.12.2021. Despite this, the said vehicle was concealed. Thereupon, he went to the Directorate and informed them that the FSL of the vehicle has been issued, but the same was not included in the list for auction. As a matter of fact, the vehicle was still present on the spot and the auction was conducted again on 22.08.2022 in which the vehicle was not placed for auction. This showed the personal interest of the concerned officer of Customs Intelligence. The Complainant has agitated why the matter of Suzuki Alto Car, Model 2015 bearing No.7sllntl/2022 was concealed, while all the auction formalities of the vehicle were complete. He has prayed that the ends of justice must be met in this case.

The Hon’ble FTO Mr. Asif Mahmood Jah after thorough investigation of the complaint passed recommendations to “DG, Intelligence and Investigation Customs to investigate this underhand auction and misuse of authority and initiate necessary disciplinary proceedings under E&D Rules 2020 against officer and staff found responsible and cancel fake auction proceedings and conduct afresh public re-auction of the vehicle”. Advisor Legal FTO Mr. Almas Jovindah said,” FTO has been vigilant in clamping down such maladministration and to give relief to taxpayers”.