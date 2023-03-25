Saudi Arabia frees hundreds of prisoners in Ramadan

The Saudi government has pardoned and released hundreds of inmates who had been languishing in the jails of the Kingdom for petty crimes on the occasion of Ramadan. According to the Director General of the Prisons Department, the process of releasing the prisoners has already begun in accordance with the King’s decree and the directive of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef. The decision was taken as part of the country’s efforts to promote mercy and forgiveness during the holy month. The released prisoners included both Saudis and foreign nationals who were serving time for minor offenses. They were granted clemency after meeting certain conditions and undergoing rehabilitation programs aimed at reintegrating them into society. The Kingdom has been implementing several reforms in recent years aimed at improving the conditions of its prisons and ensuring that the rights of prisoners are respected. Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calander, is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and charitable giving for Muslims around the world. The early release of prisoners during this holy month is a common practice in many Muslim countries as a way of showing compassion and mercy. In Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Ruler of Dubai, has pardoned 1,025 prisoners before the start of Ramadan.