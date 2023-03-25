KP governor also proposes Oct 8 as date for elections

In a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, Governor Ghulam Ali has proposed delaying elections to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Assembly until October 8, days after the electoral body postponed polls in Punjab to the same date. “Since ECP has postponed the election date for the general elections of Punjab province to October 08, 2023, therefore, it is also suggested that same October 08, 2023, be proposed/appointed as election date for general elections of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the best public interest as well as in the interest of the state,” the governor wrote in his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja. Similar to the election commission, Ghulam also cited the deteriorating security situation as the reason for the delay. “Your good office must note that subsequent to my last letter, fresh wave of terrorist activities had taken place in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on daily basis,” he added.

The governor told the ECP that the surge in terrorist activities, including attacks on army and police stations, had resulted in fatalities and injuries. The attacks have occurred on a daily basis, he said, adding that the incidents included cross-border fire in North Waziristan, an IED blast on an army vehicle in Kohat, encounter with terrorists in South Waziristan, terrorists fire on a police station Bara, attack on a police station in DI Khan, and a terrorist ambush resulting in the martyrdom of senior Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki and the injury of seven others.

The governor proposed that the provincial elections, originally scheduled for May 28, also be delayed until October 8 as done for Punjab province.