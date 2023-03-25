Banks to remain open for collecting Hajj applications on weekend

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday informed that the fourteen designated banks collecting Hajj applications across the country would remain open on weekend – Saturday and Sunday 25th and 26th March. The Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt told APP that it was decided due to the paucity of time and due to a large number of people who intended to submit their Hajj applications and dues in the banks during their off days. It would also help overseas Pakistanis applying for Sponsorship Hajj Scheme as it was taking almost two to three business days to transfer funds from abroad in the foreign currency account of the religious affairs ministry, he added. He said responding to the ministry’s letter, the State Bank of Pakistan had advised the designated financial institutions to remain open from 0900 hours to 1400 hours on this particular weekend for smooth sailing of Hajj operation. Informing about Hajj application receipts, Umar Butt said the ministry had received more than 26,000 applications by March 22. Under the sponsorship scheme, the applicants seeking foreign exchange from abroad had increased to more than 2,000, he added.