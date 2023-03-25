Pakistan Day celebrated with great fervor in Niger

Pakistan Day was celebrated with great fervor at the Embassy of Pakistan in the Republic of Niger on the occasion of 83 rd Pakistan’s National Day of Pakistan. Ambassador Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey hoisted the National flag with the tune of national anthem, said a press release received here on Friday. Messages of the President and the Prime Minister on the auspicious occasion were also read for the audience. Pakistan nationals living in various parts of Niger and some prominent local dignitaries attended the event. The Pak Ambassador also highlighted the importance of the Day.

Minister of Employment, Republic of Niger, Ibrahim Boukari was the guest of honor. The function was attended by various Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, senior government officers including Nigerien Foreign Secretary, diplomats, civil society members, Journalists, academia, businesspersons, students and Pakistani community. The Mission also showed a documentary highlighting achievements and development in the country from 1947 to 2023. Speaking on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day, Ambassador Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey greeted the distinguished guest and Pakistani brothers and sisters living in various parts of Niger. The Ambassador underscored the salient features of Pakistan movement and said, let us pay homage to our leaders of the independence movement who struggled with great courage and perseverance to win us a country of our own. He said that because of their sacrifices, today we were enjoying the fruits of freedom.