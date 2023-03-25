IG Punjab pays tribute to families of martyrs

Dr. Usman Anwar honored Mohammad Ibrahim, grandson of martyred grandfather and son of martyred father, by sitting him on the seat of IG Punjab. Punjab Police is the force of such brave martyrs and Ghazis having heart of gold and hands of iron. IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is a force of brave martyrs and Ghazis with a heart of gold and hands of iron who are always ready to serve and protect the life and property of the citizens. . IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is a force consisting of brave families, two generations of which sacrificed their lives for the protection of lives and property of citizens and now the third generation is ready to serve the citizens. Dr. Usman Anwar invited this distinguished family of Punjab Police to his office from Rawalpindi and honored Muhammad Ibrahim, the grandson of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Mian Abbas and the younger son of Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed by sitting him on the seat of IG Punjab. Paying tribute to unprecedented sacrifices of the brave family, he said that Mohammad Ibrahim’s grandfather, Sub-Inspector Mian Abbas, gave his life 35 years ago while fighting robbers in the Race Course Police Station of Rawalpindi. Imran Abbas son of Shaheed Sub Inspector Mian Abbas was recruited in Police department and he also embraced martyrdom while fighting dacoits in the same Race Course Police Station and now Muhammad Ibrahim, the son of Inspector Imran Abbas, is sitting on the chair of IG Punjab today. IG Punjab said that today this child is telling the nation that after grandfather and father, the third generation of the family, the grandson is also ready to fight for the protection of the dear motherland. Furthermore, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in honor of the officers who retired from the police department after completing their professional service by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in which 10 officers who retired in the last few weeks, one SP And 9 DSPs were awarded with commemorative shields.

These officers included SP Habibullah Khan, DSPs Muhammad Amjad Javed, Rukhsana Kausar, Noor Muhammad, Ghulam Murtaza, Sikandar Mahmood, Muhammad Shabbir, Naseer Ahmed, Ejaz Hussain and Ejaz Hameed who completed their professional services in different districts and field formations. While paying tribute to services of the retiring officers, IG Punjab said that you should always consider yourself a part of this department, even after retirement you will get the same respect and honor as before. Dr. Usman Anwar said that dutiful and competent officers are a valuable asset for the police department even after retirement and the doors of my office are always open for all the officers and personnel who are retiring from the force. The retired officers paid thanks to Dr. Usman Anwar for arranging farewell ceremony. They avowed that our services will always be available for the police department in the future as well. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Logistics, Athar Ismail Amjad and AIG Admin Ammara Athar and other officers were also present on the occasion. After the permission of the Election Commission, Dr. Usman Anwar presided over the important session regarding holding of Promotion Boards. In the session, instructions were given to complete the promotion board for promotion from DSP to SP, Inspector to DSP and Sub-Inspector to Inspector at the earliest.

In response to the letter sent by Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Punjab Police has been allowed to hold sessions of promotion boards and promotion committees for departmental promotions. After the permission of the Election Commission, Dr. Usman Anwar presided an important meeting regarding holding of the promotion boards, in which IG Punjab directed to complete the process of departmental promotions on vacant posts in Punjab Police and fill them as soon as possible. IG Punjab directed that promotion board meetings for promotion from DSP to SP, Inspector to DSP and Sub Inspector to Inspector should be held as soon as possible. Similarly, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs have been directed to conduct promotion boards at the earliest for promotions from constable to sub-inspector rank in their concerned districts and regions. IG Punjab while giving instructions said that no obstacle will be tolerated in the way of promotion of employees eligible for promotion according to merit and seniority and strict action will be taken against delay or negligence in this regard. During the session, IG Punjab inquired about the schedule of Promotion Board sessions from the officers. IG Punjab directed that the promotion process be carried out in a transparent, impartial and seniority based.