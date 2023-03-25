AAA Associates holds 38th Early Bird Golf Tournament

AAA Associates has become the beacon of sports, especially golf as it has sponsored multiple golf events across the nation. Its interest as a private sector leading vertical real estate development firm shows its passion for the revival of sports in Pakistan. In this context, AAA Associates organized a grand golfing event at Rawalpindi Golf Club in which hundreds of players participated. More than two hundred golfers competed in the senior amateurs, amateurs, veterans, and invitees categories. Other categories included ladies and juniors. Early Bird Patron in Chief, Ex-Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCS) Gen Aziz Khan, and Brig Abdul Salam Akhtar President of Early Bird were present as the chief guests. Syed Wajahat Ali Director of Corporate Sales AAA Associates was also present at the occasion.

The winners in the senior amateurs’ category included Maj Shoaib and Khalid Masood, taking the first gross and first net prizes respectively. Whereas, Col Abjad took the second prize; Brig Mohsin and Mr. Farukh Waheed took the third gross and net prizes respectively. In the veterans’ category, the first net and first gross prizes were won by Brig Azhar Pervez and Brig M Aslam Khan respectively. The second gross and net prizes were won by Brig Arshad and Brig Tariq respectively. While the third gross and net prizes went to Brig Ghulam Nabi and Mr. Tariq Sadiq respectively.

The third prize in the Invitees category went to Brig Zahid Hussain and Maj Atif Gondal, while the second prize was won by Brig Zia Sarwar and Maj Gen Saeed Nagra. The first prize went to Maj Gen Abid Latif and Brig Amir Malik. The Junior Boys category winners included Mr. Bilal Amjad, and Mr. Abdullah Amir taking the first prize, with Mr. Ali Jami and Mr. Hassan Abbas winning the second prize. Among the ladies’ category, the first prize went to Ms. Arooba Ali (AAA Associates), and Brig Nasira Shaheen, the second prize, to Ms. Amna Malak, and Mrs. Ayesha Azhar, and the third prize to Ms. Jasia Tasawar and Ms. Fatima Azhar were awarded.

The amateurs’ category winners included Col Arshad Janjua and Lt Col Arif Kiyani taking the third prize. The second prize went to Squadron leader Furqan and Col Beshaam. The first prize winners included Maj Mustafa and Dr. Meer Yasir. AAA Associates has done an outstanding job in its sponsorship of impressive golfing tournaments of this magnitude. Its dedicated effort was the reason which made the 38th Early Bird Golf Tournament a successful event as well.