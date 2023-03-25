ITP to register online cab services to streamline traffic mechanism

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) suggested Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to register all online cab services being run in the country to streamline the commercial traffic system in the city. As per information available with Daily Times, the purpose of the move was to keep all such digital commercial services under one umbrella as to make the traffic system more comprehensive.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Dr Mustafa Tanveer confirmed the development, saying that a letter was also written to city administration to formulate some viable policy in this regard. He said that the mission would be accomplished in joint cooperation with city administration soon. To reply to a question, the SSP replied that “such services are running in the whole world but keep these must be kept under some strategy,” adding that any service which is on in the country without any policy is not appropriate.

As per details, there are three such online services included as Cream, Uber and InDrive. They are providing intercity commuting to citizens, parcel delivery and luggage services in many parts of the country. The users have to just install the application of the respective service in their smartphones and can easily avail the service. According to these companies, they are providing their services in over 700 cities in over 40 countries of the world. As many as 2 billion people are regularly using such services. These online service providers are working in the country from 2020 more actively. However, according to the SSP Dr Tanveer, they have no institutional cover. “It does not happen in any country that any such service works while the concerned state has no record of it,” he recalled adding that it is necessary for making our traffic in par with international standards as well as it is integral for the citizens’ safety.

The SSP recalled that the ITP had already developed a digital traffic system with less human interference which, he hoped, will spruce up more in the future. The available information revealed that a digital traffic system was installed almost two years back but remained not fully functional. When traffic violations massively increased, the authorities concerned took special measures while taking it seriously. Afterwards, the ITP was enabled to utilize all available resources and take strict measures against the traffic rules violators through modern equipment.

As per data released by the police in January this year, at least 15,000 e-tickets were issued over the past two weeks. In a statement issued on Jan 16, the authorities said that more than 49,000 tickets to motorists over traffic rules violations had been issued. As many as 1,000 e-tickets are being issued on a daily basis by the ITP officers ambit of the ICT. According to the e-challan mechanism, digital tickets were delivered to the violators at their home addresses. A copy of the challan was attached with the master file of vehicles at the excise office in case of non-payment of the fine within the given time. Not only this, when someone repeats the same violation, his/her record will be sent to the relevant police station that includes in her character track record.

When the e-challan system was being exercised, the imposed penalty the ITP had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) making it between two government organizations to collect the fine manually as well as digitally. While the NBP had made it outsource with some private digital payment companies.