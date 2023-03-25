IUB collaborating at all levels for food security: VC

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur visited the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) office in Pakistan and met with the organization’s representative Ms. Florence Rolle. Food security and agriculture, intercropping and other important topics were discussed on this occasion. The Vice-Chancellor apprised about the teaching and research measures being taken by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in this regard. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is currently carrying out the most important research projects for the national economy along with promoting cooperation and collaboration at the national and international level in the field of food security. A National Center for Intercropping has been established for intercropping of maize and soybeans, among other important crops, which is conducting research on intercropping of these crops in collaboration with Chinese universities to make the country self-sufficient in edible oil production and it is possible to save the valuable foreign exchange spent on its import. Florence Rolle, representative of United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s, appreciated the projects of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. He expressed interest in the agricultural research projects of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and emphasized on cooperation with agricultural scientists and researchers. The Vice-Chancellor invited her to visit the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to promote possible collaboration and linkages with the United Nations Organization for these projects.

World Water Day was celebrated in the Department of Soil Science, Faculty of Agriculture & Environment, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Pakistan. It is in lieu of the United Nation’s SDG-06 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and under Theme-2023: “Accelerating Change; Be the Change You Want to See in The World”. Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil Registrar, Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Dr. Maqshoof Ahmad Chairperson, Department of Soil Science, Dr. Azhar Hussain, Associate Professor Department of Soil Science and Focal Person of the event, faculty members, and students participated in cake cutting ceremony. Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil highlighted the importance of water and appreciated Dr. Azhar Hussain for organizing world water day 2023. Further Dr. Azhar Hussain added that as per the direction of the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, this institute is going to start undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs of water management in Fall 2023.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of office of research and Innovation and commercialization organized a one day session on “Bridging the gap between Academia & Industry”. Prof. Dr. Zafar A. Siddiqui, Director ORIC, ISRA University, Hyderabad, highlighted the mediating role of ORIC in an academia-industry relationship. He emphasized the importance of participation of industry personnel not only in the ORIC steering committee but also in the curriculum development committees, final semester projects granting and evaluation fora and other allied activities as well.