Iqra Aziz claims that working with Adnan Siddiqui would be her “absolute dream.”

Adnan Siddiqui appeared on The Mirza Malik Show last month and expressed his desire to work with Iqra Aziz due to her beauty and talent, to which Aziz has now responded with a firm nod.

During the interview, the host asked the Mom star about his choice for a female co-star, saying, “I know if I say a younger actor’s name, people would go online and bash me for being so old and wanting to work with younger women.”

“However, having addressed this first, I would certainly wish to work with Iqra Aziz because she’s quite beautiful.”

The Suno Chanda starlet taking notice of her recognition shared an Instagram story to show her delight.

“So, when are we doing this?” asked the starlet, while sharing a screengrab, “It would be an absolute pleasure and a dream, sir!”

Aziz is well-known for her versatile acting and roles, making her one of the industry’s most sought-after actresses, with many people wishing to work with her, including the legendary Adnan Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, on the other hand, has a solid reputation in the entertainment industry as a result of his decades of work in films and television. Some of his most well-known roles include Mom, Sammi, and Meray Paas Tum Ho. He was also the host of the reality show Tamasha in 2022.