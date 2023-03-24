Falak Shabir melts hearts with new pictures of Alyana

Singer Falak Shabir sent the Internet into a meltdown with the recent glimpses of himself having quality time with his daughter Alyana Falak. On Tuesday, the ‘Vichora’ singer turned to his account on the photo and video sharing application, to share some heart-melting clicks with his year-and-a-half-old daughter.

“Rahmat e ALLAH MASHALLAH,” he wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery that captured the adorable father-daughter duo in twinning yellow outfits, while Shabir carried the toddler on his shoulder.

The now-viral pictures received love from their millions of followers on the social platform, in the form of likes and heartwarming wishes for the two. Earlier this month, he shared an adorable snippet of Alyana, as she continued the ritual of her father grabbing a rose for her mother, Khan from the florist shop. The Bollywood song ‘Aashiyaan’ from the movie ‘Barfi’ played in the background of the reel. For the unversed, the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020.

They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021. Both Sarah and Falak with a massive fanbase on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of their daughter.