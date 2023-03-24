Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas unveil the official poster of ‘Tumharay Husn Kay Naam’

Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas will be seen sharing the screen together for the first time in history of television in Tumharay Husn Kay Naam, coming on Green Entertainment.

Produced by Eyeconic Media in association with Multiverse Entertainment, the upcoming series is directed by Saqib Khan, who has Ghabrana Nahi Hai under his belt and written by Umera Ahmed and Sarah Qayyum. The show stars Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas in leading position along with Salman Shahid, Asad Siddiqui and Sidra Niazi amongst others.

Taking to Instagram, the lead pair Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas both revealed the first official poster of the show.

The series was shot in both Karachi and Lahore and will finally be seen on the TV screens. The story depicts the love of Salma and Sikandar and is a poetic romantic series Green Entertainment is an upcoming Pakistani channel, to be launched on Eid Ul Fitr, producing original content and is Pakistan’s first National representation in the entertainment industry.